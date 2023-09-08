Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

‘I knew that it was nobody but God that finally got me away’: human trafficking survivor recalls months of captivity with her children

Every year, millions of men, women and children are trafficked worldwide.
By Priscilla Borrego and Amia Lewis
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex woman who was kidnapped, along with her children, managed to survive an ordeal many people fear – human trafficking.

(Due to ongoing court proceedings, the victim will be referred to as Amanda, an alias.)

Every year, millions of men, women and children are trafficked worldwide. Traffickers may use certain tactics to lure their victims, and once trapped, victims find it impossible to get away.

Amanda, a resident of Dallas, Texas, said her life changed forever when she met a man online and decided to take him up on a harmless trip to the casino. He had even told Amanda that his grandmother would babysit her two children while they went on their date. But what seemed like a harmless idea took an unexpected turn.

When Amanda and her kids got into the man’s vehicle, he sped away with them, taking them from Texas to Louisiana.

“When we got here, he immediately took me and my children to a hotel room. And he had a gun, so I was being held forcefully,” she recalled.

Amanda and her two, young children were secluded and unable to escape.

“He would hold me and my kids hostage. No phone, no nothing. And then when I had to do the things I was doing, he would keep my phone on call, and then he would also come to the room occasionally when I was doing dates to make sure that I would not run away,” Amanda said.

Her kidnapper wasted no time posting an online ad, soliciting Amanda for sex.

“He started forcing me to work there, work for him. My children were never allowed to leave the room with me. My children were beat. He was hitting on my children; he was hitting on me,” she said.

Amanda wanted to escape and run for help but was terrified that her kidnapper would hurt her children.

After three months of captivity, a glimmer of hope appeared. Due to a noise complaint about the hotel room, hotel staff called the police.

“[Police] came to the hotel room. They came to the door, and they beat the door down, and they ended up getting in. When they did, I was scared. They had guns on us. But once they figured out what was going on, they calmed my kids down, they calmed me down,” Amanda explained, “And I was thanking God because I knew that it was nobody but God that finally got me away from him and out of his presence.”

Although even after being freed from her captor’s grip, trauma reminds Amanda daily that she isn’t entirely free. She still has nightmares and flashbacks from her time as a trafficking victim.

Despite the trauma she still faces, Amanda is learning how to cope with life again. She’s starting to piece her life back together at the Providence House, an emergency shelter that has a mission of breaking the homeless cycle they are helping her gain back her independence that she once had.

“There is no one brush stroke that can cover every single scenario around homelessness,” Providence House Executive Director Verni Howard said. “And so, our case managers and our team, we are tasked with working with that individual with those children, figuring out how you got here, surrounding them with a lot of love and support, again so that they can move into a self-sufficient life.”

Since living at the Providence House, Amanda is finding a sense of purpose again as she focuses on moving forward and learning to heal from within.

“Now I am actually doing my HiSET to get my high school diploma. I should be done with that in three months from now. I will have my high school diploma, and I am also going to register in BPCC, so I can go to school to be a counselor,” Amanda said.

If you believe you’ve encountered a sex trafficking case, call the non-emergency line to your local police department or call the 24/7 homeland security tip line to file a report with a specialist.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe City School Board Issues Statement
Monroe City school employee under investigation
Union Parish authorities are for Kory Foster Adams, 31, 0f Farmerville. Adams is wanted for...
Union Parish authorities searching for Farmerville man
Smith County investigators stop 14-year-old driving school bus on I-20
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Franklin Parish crash leaves 1 dead

Latest News

‘I’m trying to be strong’: Family honors teen that was shot and killed at Port Allen football...
‘I’m trying to be strong’: Family honors teen that was shot and killed at Port Allen football game
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury approved a $7.8 million plan for the new main branch library....
Ouachita Parish Police Jury approves main branch library plans
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury approved a $7.8 million plan for the new main branch library....
Ouachita Parish Police Jury approves main branch library plans
We are doing a daily giveaway in honor of KNOE's 70th anniversary. Enter to win on our website.
KNOE Viewer Wins a $70 Gift Card to Burney's Fine Furniture