Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Country singer Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma

Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) - Country singer Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma Thursday night.

He was arrested in Craig County, Oklahoma, at 6:40 p.m. Thursday for obstruction of an investigation, ABCNews reported, citing online county records. CNN affiliate KJRH reported he bonded out shortly after being booked.

Further details about his arrest have not been released.

ABCNews and CNN reported they each have reached out to the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol and Craig County Sheriff’s Office but have not received a comment.

Bryan posted an apology on his verified social media account that said he had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and that “emotions got the best” of him.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize,” he said.

“Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers,” he continued.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe City School Board Issues Statement
Monroe City school employee under investigation
Union Parish authorities are for Kory Foster Adams, 31, 0f Farmerville. Adams is wanted for...
Union Parish authorities searching for Farmerville man
Smith County investigators stop 14-year-old driving school bus on I-20
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s department employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Franklin Parish crash leaves 1 dead

Latest News

The goal of the garden is to promote healthy eating and provide the community with lessons on...
Monroe Learning Garden groundbreaking
St. Francis Medical Center opens a primary care clinic on Jackson St. in hopes of improving...
St. Francis Jackson St. Clinic
Non-profit organization, Fostering Hope Louisiana, has selected three children from Monroe to...
3 Monroe foster children receive free braces
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a rare disorder that affects the muscles in a person, primarily...
World Duchenne Awareness Day celebration at Morehouse Elementary
The high school student was suspended for his hairstyle despite law banning hair discrimination.
High school student suspended for hair even after new anti-discrimination law, his mother says