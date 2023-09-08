Advertise
3 Monroe foster children selected to receive free braces

Non-profit organization, Fostering Hope Louisiana, has selected three children from Monroe to receive free braces.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Non-profit organization, Fostering Hope Louisiana, has selected three children from Monroe to receive free braces. They are in need of donors to pay for each child’s procedure.

The cost for each procedure will be $4,950.

The founder and executive director of the organization, Leslie Lacy, said their mission is to improve the mental health of foster children by providing free dental care.

“It’s much easier to invite a young person to an orthodontic treatment than to a counseling session,” said Lacy

Before the children were able to undergo the procedure, they first went through a nine-part oral and life skill training series. This helps them further understand how to take care of their oral health and other social awareness skills.

To find out how to donate, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

