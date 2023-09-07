Advertise
Union Parish authorities searching for Farmerville man

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with information to locate Kory Foster Adams, 31, of Farmerville. Adams is wanted by UPSO for felony warrants of second-degree battery, aggravated assault of a dating partner, false imprisonment, violation of protective order and cruelty to juveniles.

UPCS says Adams is often seen in the Sardis community.

If anyone has information on Adams’ whereabouts, contact UPSO at (318)-368-3124 or Crime Stoppers at (318)-368-9679. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the UPSO mobile app. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to his arrest.

