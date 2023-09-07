Advertise
Union Parish authorities search for man with felony warrants

UPSO is searching for Lionel N. Cantu. Cantu has felony warrants for vehicle burglary and...
UPSO is searching for Lionel N. Cantu. Cantu has felony warrants for vehicle burglary and illegal transmission of monetary funds.(Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with information on the whereabouts of Lionel N. Cantu. UPSO describes Cantu as 5 foot 11 inches and weighing 180 pounds.

Authorities say Cantu is known to frequent the Downsville, West Monroe and Eros areas.

Cantu has outstanding felony warrants for vehicle burglary and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

If anyone has information on Cantu’s whereabouts, contact UPSO at (318)-368-3124. You can also submit an anonymous tip on UPSO’s mobile app.

