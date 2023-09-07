Union Parish authorities search for man with felony warrants

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with information on the whereabouts of Lionel N. Cantu. UPSO describes Cantu as 5 foot 11 inches and weighing 180 pounds.

Authorities say Cantu is known to frequent the Downsville, West Monroe and Eros areas.

Cantu has outstanding felony warrants for vehicle burglary and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

If anyone has information on Cantu’s whereabouts, contact UPSO at (318)-368-3124. You can also submit an anonymous tip on UPSO’s mobile app.

