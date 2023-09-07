Advertise
ULM’s stadium power outage update

KNOE's Destiny Beasley provides an update on the power outage that occurred at ULM's stadium.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe’s Malone Stadium will be fully operational following a sudden power surge that occurred during the game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

The power surge came after a mylar balloon, which contains metal, came into contact with Entergy’s above-ground facilities.

The power went out about 30 minutes before kick-off and was restored six minutes before the end of the second quarter.

The Associate Athletic Director of Internal Operations, Michael Gammon, said that they noticed the outage quickly and were able to get it back running.

“Should something happen we will have folks on sight, and we will be able to make sure all the protocols are followed, and get the power back and restored as quickly as possible,” said Gammon.

Gammon said there is no permanent damage due to the power surge, and everything will be working for their game against Lamar University on Sept. 9, 2023.

