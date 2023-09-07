ULM to welcome high schoolers for Arts on the Bayou

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe will be hosting high school students for Arts on the Bayou on September 13.

Previously known as VAPA Day, Arts on the Bayou gives high schoolers a chance to see what being a ULM art or music student is all about. The School of Visual and Performing Arts will provide hands-on activities, professor discussions and VAPA student meet and greets for those in attendance. There will also be an opportunity for students to tour the art and music facilities.

“The arts are important in all of our lives. If anything, the recent global pandemic proved this. Our communities need to see the impact the arts have on our students and continue to advocate for strong and well-supported arts education within their school districts,” said Dr. Nicholas Bratcher, Director of the School of Visual and Performing Arts. “We want to show that the arts offer pathways for enjoyment, developing a better well-being, and for many, a path to higher education.”

This event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To register or view the schedule of events, visit ULM’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.