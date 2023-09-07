Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Starbucks offers rewards members Thursday deal on fall drinks

A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Aug. 24,...
A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The seasonal drink that made pumpkin spice a star is marking two decades in the world. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s buy-one, get-one time at Starbucks.

Each Thursday of this month after 12 p.m., the coffee chain will give a free fall drink to Starbucks Rewards members who buy one.

The fall lineup includes the fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Other beverages to choose from are Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

The offer can only be used once each Thursday. It’s also available at participating locations only and is only available to U.S. rewards customers.

There’s no word yet of any matching offers from Starbucks’ competitors.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
UTV crash leaves Franklin Parish man dead
West Monroe High School Football Field
West Monroe High School head football coach placed on administrative leave
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant roundup alongside numerous other law...
Nearly 1,000 pills & 26 pounds of other drugs seized in Ouachita Parish
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: More Heat & Humidity Today; Cooler, Drier Weather On The Horizon

Latest News

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, leaves the...
Hundreds of military promotions are on hold as a Republican senator demands end to abortion policy
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
AI that alters voice and images in political ads will require disclosure on Google and YouTube
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP...
First offer from General Motors falls short of demands by the United Auto Workers, but it’s a start
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 9/7