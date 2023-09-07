Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security hole.(JESHOOTS from Pexels via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their operating systems immediately.

The company issued an update that fixes a vulnerability that hackers may already be exploiting, according to The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto.

Apple released security information on Thursday regarding the update to iOS 16.6.1.

Experts say iPhone and iPad owners should immediately go to the settings menu on their devices.

From there, select general, then software update. Tap install to begin the update process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
UTV crash leaves Franklin Parish man dead
West Monroe High School Football Field
West Monroe High School head football coach placed on administrative leave
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant roundup alongside numerous other law...
Nearly 1,000 pills & 26 pounds of other drugs seized in Ouachita Parish
Union Parish authorities are for Kory Foster Adams, 31, 0f Farmerville. Adams is wanted for...
Union Parish authorities searching for Farmerville man
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Showers Fading; Cooler, Drier Weather Into Next Week

Latest News

St. Francis Medical Center opens new primary clinic on Jackson Street in Monroe.
St. Francis Medical Center opens primary care clinic to improve access to health care in NELA
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying House Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Beat the Ace (Courtesy: KNOE)
Beat the Ace: Week 2
Beat the Ace
Beat the Ace: Week 2
Ryan Salame leaves Federal court, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. Salame, a former top...
Former FTX crypto executive pleads guilty to making millions in illegal campaign contributions