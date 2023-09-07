Office of tourism launches new “My Louisiana” ad campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - A new ad campaign has been launched by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism to bring even more visitors to the state. The “My Louisiana” campaign will target potential visitors nationally and internationally especially large markets like Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, and Chicago.

“Our exciting and bold new marketing campaign focuses on how Louisiana has something to offer for everyone, highlighting how visitors can plan a trip that will Feed Your Soul,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We placed an emphasis on showcasing so many of the state’s great travel assets, like fishing, swamp tours, and our great outdoors, as well as our different genres of music, fresh seafood, and the unique spices and flavors that all foodies can enjoy. Without question ‘My Louisiana’ will tap into the unique culture and history that lies around every corner and makes our state a top visitor destination.”

The campaign includes billboards like those in New York’s Times Square as well as in other major national media outlets such Rolling Stone and Billboard. It will include digital videos, digital displays, print advertising, streaming audio, still photography, visitor guides, and trade show assets.

The announcement comes just months after the launch of the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s new website.

Lt. Gov. Nungesser also announced that 2024 will be the “Year of Music” for Louisiana tourism, with promotions built around all of the great music that is an integral part of the state and its cultural heritage. The campaign includes a commercial designed specifically to promote the state’s musical offerings, including Cajun, zydeco, jazz, and blues, with the campaign’s soundtrack written by Jay Weigel, a distinguished composer, producer, arranger, and orchestrator for film, TV, recordings and concerts for more than 35 years. Based in New Orleans, Nashville, and Los Angeles, Weigel has also taught music at Loyola University-New Orleans since 2007. Many noteworthy Louisiana musical artists performed the campaign’s music, including the Grammy-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers.

