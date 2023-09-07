Nutritional benefits of mandarin oranges with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about a fruit that’s been around for thousands of years, the mandarin orange. Avis says they’ve been around for thousands of years, dating back to the days of ancient China and Japan. She also informed us that there are about 200 different varieties such as satsumas, tangerines, and clementines.

Avis also said that mandarin oranges are different from normal oranges as they have about 47 calories per 3-ounce fruit. She says they are healthy snacks because they are rich in antioxidants and flavonoids. They contain 2 grams of fiber and can help prevent the formation of kidney stones. She also says they are good for your skin and eyes because they contain carotenoids.

