Monroe City school employee under investigation

A Monroe City school employee is under investigation.
By Nina Ghaedi and Sophia Ridley
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe City school employee is under investigation. During the school board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9, President Bill Willson issued the following statement:

“Based on guidance received from our auditors and legal counsel, the Monroe City School District is notifying the public that notice has been submitted on the district’s behalf to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor and the Ouachita Parish District Attorney’s office of possible or suspected employee misconduct of a financial nature. Because the matter involves school district personnel, no further public comment will be made at this time.”

According to District Attorney Steve Tew, the matter is under investigation.

Louisiana Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack said that they will most likely meet on the matter as soon as next week.

“We’ve been in receipt of what’s known as a misappropriation notice or possible misappropriation that was sent to us by the attorney for the school board and we are doing our due diligence on our part from here.”

We will continue to update this story as it unfolds.

