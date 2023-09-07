La Tech releases new tailgating rules following burn ban update

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New rules are in place for tailgating due to the statewide burn ban.

Louisiana Tech has issued new tailgating rules following the Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s update on outdoor cooking during the extended burn ban.

According to the LSFM, people can only use electric grills. Generators are okay to use around the Joe Aillet Stadium and the TAC, but they must be on pavement.

La Tech recommends tailgaters prepare their food ahead of time and bring it to the tailgating area.

Tailgaters are no longer allowed to park on the grass. This includes the areas around the Hide-Away Park and the Thomas Assembly Center.

Free food will be provided at the Argent Pavilion on gameday.

For more information, visit Louisiana Tech’s website.

