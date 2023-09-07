Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

La Tech releases new tailgating rules following burn ban update

New rules are in place for tailgating due to the statewide burn ban.
By Kyndall Jones and Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New rules are in place for tailgating due to the statewide burn ban.

Louisiana Tech has issued new tailgating rules following the Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s update on outdoor cooking during the extended burn ban.

According to the LSFM, people can only use electric grills. Generators are okay to use around the Joe Aillet Stadium and the TAC, but they must be on pavement.

La Tech recommends tailgaters prepare their food ahead of time and bring it to the tailgating area.

Tailgaters are no longer allowed to park on the grass. This includes the areas around the Hide-Away Park and the Thomas Assembly Center.

Free food will be provided at the Argent Pavilion on gameday.

For more information, visit Louisiana Tech’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
West Monroe High School head football coach placed on administrative leave
Fatal Fire
Two dead after Monroe house fire
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant roundup alongside numerous other law...
Nearly 1,000 pills & 26 pounds of other drugs seized in Ouachita Parish
2023 Warrant Roundup in Ouachita Parish
Ouachita Parish authorities net close to 90 arrests during warrant roundup
A Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office investigation has resulted in numerous arrest warrants.
Franklin Parish narcotics investigation results in 28 arrest warrants

Latest News

LA Tech Tailgating Rules Have Changed
Louisiana Tech Changes Their Tailgating Rules
ULM Malone Stadium Power Outage
ULM Stadium Power Outage Update
Bulldogs and Demons meeting for first time since 2017.
Louisiana Tech prepares for in-state rival Northwestern State
Grambling State University students are receiving big help this semester from music sensation,...
Beyoncé Donates Scholarships to Grambling State University Students