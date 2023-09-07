Advertise
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Showers Fading; Cooler, Drier Weather Into Next Week

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was toasty today across the ArkLaMiss with temperatures in the upper 90s and feels like conditions in the low 100s. Today is the last of the hot and humid days for the region. Outside of isolated showers this evening, cooler weather is expected during the overnight. Less humidity will be around for Friday and continue to drop into the weekend. Temperatures go even lower next week, with temperatures down to the mid 80s by Thursday.

Tonight, mostly clear with an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will lower to the lowers 70s.

Friday will be a cooler day compared to Thursday, with temperatures only in the low 90s. Isolated showers are still possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny, comfortable weather day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny, comfortable weather day for the region. Temperatures will reach to near 90s degrees.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. Humidity will be low.

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with limited rain showers. Temperatures will reach 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be a partly cloudy day with limited rain showers. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the mid 80s.

