KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: More Heat & Humidity Today; Cooler, Drier Weather On The Horizon

More dangerously hot weather is expected across the ArkLaMiss today. Temperatures heat up into the upper 90s this afternoon with another to hit 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory remains in place as feels-like temperatures will be around 110 degrees. Be safe in this heat! A few isolated thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon mainly for locations southwest of Monroe. Some storms could become strong, producing gusty winds. The overall rain coverage will be limited. We quiet things down overnight and lows fall to near 70 degrees. More isolated rain and storm chances are on tap for Friday. It should be dry in time for any high school football games. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 90s.

A stray thundershower cannot be ruled out Saturday morning. Otherwise, it’s a pleasant day with highs in the lower 90s and lower humidity. Highs hover in the lower 90s heading into next week. We may even get a taste of Fall. Highs rebound into the upper 80s by Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.