KNOE and City of West Monroe joins LifeShare Blood Center for ‘Sock it to Cancer’

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE 8 News and the City of West Monroe are teaming up with LifeShare Blood Center to bring awareness to sickle cell month for September.

City of West Monroe, KNOE and LifeShare Blood Center to host 'Sock it to Cancer and Save Lives' at West Monroe City Hall on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 (KNOE)

We’re getting the community involved in fighting cancer and sickle cell anemia for our ‘Sock it to Cancer and Save Lives’ blood drive. Michael Stogsdill Bricker, regional director of LifeShare Blood Centers, said this summer was a hard time for blood collections.

“We were low on blood collections. We still are,” said Bricker. “We’ve got a lot of people in hospitals that could use the blood today.”

Donors are invited to give blood Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the West Monroe City Hall. That’s where people can spot the LifeShare bus. West Monroe fire chief Charlie Simmons said he’s witnessed situations on the scene of an emergency where blood supply was critical for the ones who were injured.

“Our department works multiple MVA’s - motor vehicle accidents every year, and some of those injuries can be catastrophic and people are in need of blood,” said Simmons.

Bricker says with 9/11 being around the corner, donating blood is a way for the community to commemorate this date in advance and remember the first responder fatalities that happened.

“There are people that often need blood as much as anybody that could be in a hospital. We have had so many first responders that have saved themselves because they’ve been donating because they typically do. They donate at a high rate. And also, we save so many first responders that went to an emergency and ended up having a traumatic accident and needed that blood as well.”

According to Bricker, donors will receive free socks that promote breast cancer awareness month, cups, t-shirts, and sunglasses for participating. Supplies are limited.

The blood drive runs from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at West Monroe City Hall. LifeShare Blood Center officials said they plan to set up by 10 a.m., and if donors arrive earlier than 10:30 a.m., they’ll begin collecting blood as fast as they can.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.