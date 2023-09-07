Franklin Parish crash leaves 1 dead

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fatal vehicle crash west of Winnsboro around 4 p.m. on September 6, 2023. The crash was on New Zion Rd. at the intersection of Oliver Rd.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab overturned. Investigation revealed the vehicle was driving east on New Xion Rd. when it exited the roadway and overturned in a ditch nearby. The vehicle was occupied by a 21-year-old female who was driving and two juvenile passengers. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FPSO says this was the second fatal crash of the day.

