Department of Transportation to close lanes on I-20 for bridge sign replacement

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation (LDOT) will be closing both eastbound lanes of I-20 on the Mississippi River Bridge on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The closure is due to bridge sign replacements.

The Department of Transportation says this will result in the complete closure of eastbound lanes over the bridge. MDOT will be reducing westbound lane traffic to one lane during the closure. The closure begins around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and is scheduled to end around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13.

The lane closures will be intermittent. This means all eastbound lanes will reopen after the first hour to release traffic. The lanes will be open for 30 to 45 minutes before closing again.

Vicksburg Police Department will be handling the westbound lane closure while Louisiana Stae Police, Delta Marshal and Madison Parish Sheriff’s Department will handle the eastbound closures.

