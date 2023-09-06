Advertise
Winnsboro officials hire their first female interim fire chief

The city of Winnsboro officials hired the first female interim fire chief this month. She has set goals for improvement and inspire future women leaders.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Officials with the City of Winnsboro have hired the city’s first female interim fire chief this month. Mikala Weems was selected to head the department.

What led her down this path? One moment from her past.

“This fell in my path because when I was a junior in high school, my house that I lived in with my mother and my sister burned to the ground here in Franklin Parish,” said Weems. “I didn’t want this tragedy to fall on anyone else like it had fallen on me.”

The mayor, Alice Wallace, said they contacted past fire chiefs she was under who recommended her for the position. Even those in the firehouse are confident in her work.

“As a matter of fact, some of the guys who work over there with her, they recommended Michaela because she’s just good at what she does,” said Wallace.

Weems was surprised when they offered her the position.

“We want to offer you this position was shocking. I’m like, wow, I didn’t even I didn’t think I was a big deal. I didn’t think I was that cool,” said Weems.

Mayor Wallace is a big supporter of Weems and knows she was perfect for the job, even at her young age.

