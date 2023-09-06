Advertise
West Monore Community Cleanup event

Keep West Monroe Beautiful has been awarded a grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe and Keep West Monroe Beautiful will be hosting a Community Cleanup on Friday, Sept. 8 from 2-4 p.m. This is a part of National Day of Service which is on Sept. 11.

Those who wish to lend a hand and volunteer should meet at West Monroe City Hall at 2 p.m. There they will be given work assignments and cleanup supplies.

For more information or to get involved, contact the mayor’s office at mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov or call (318) 396-2600.

