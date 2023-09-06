UTV crash leaves Franklin Parish man dead

Gilbert, La. (KNOE) - On Wednesday, Sept. 6 before 11 a.m. Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 128 near Lishman Road in Franklin Parish, according to LSP.

76-year-old James Lachney died from the crash.

According to officials, the preliminary investigation revealed that Lachney who was driving a Kawasaki Mule was traveling north through a private field. At the same time, a 2023 GMC Sierra was traveling east on LA Hwy 128. Lachney continued north and entered LA Hwy 128 where he was hit by the GMC.

The crash is still under investigation at this time. Toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

LSP wants to remind citizens that the use of ATVs and UTVs on roadways is illegal unless directly relating to farming or other duties outlined by Louisiana Revised Statue 32:299.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

