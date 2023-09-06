Advertise
Republican Candidates Speak at ULM

The first ever Stumping on the Bayou
The Republican Parish Executive Committee of Ouachita hosted their inaugural Stumping on the Bayou.
By Sophia Ridley
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Republican Parish Executive Committee of Ouachita hosted their inaugural Stumping on the Bayou where Republican candidates both statewide and local got to talk about their campaign and meet voters.

Derek Kennedy is the Chairman of the Ouachita Parish Republican Committee and said he wanted to bring candidates up to northern Louisiana to make it more viable in the election process.

