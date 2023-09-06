Monterey man arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles following investigation

MONTEREY, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish sheriff’s Office arrested Brent Lee Book, 41, of Monterey following an investigation that began on August 27, 2023. The investigation began following allegations of child abuse and led to Book being initially charged with cruelty to juveniles.

During the investigation, deputies learned Book also forced the juvenile to watch pornographic videos with him and engaged in sexual behavior and conversations with the juvenile multiple times.

CPSO says this is all the information that can be released but wants the public to know the juvenile is safe and getting the proper care needed.

Book was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles.

