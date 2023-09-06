Advertise
Monterey man accused of cruelty to and indecent behavior with juveniles

Book is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles.
Book is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Monterey man has been arrested after the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into him after receiving tips about alleged child abuse.

CPSO says Brent Book, 41, was found to be allegedly forcing a minor to watch pornographic videos with him. Book is also accused of engaging in indecent sexual behavior and conversations on numerous occasions.

Book was arrested on a charge of indecent behavior with juveniles and a charge of cruelty to juveniles.

No other information is available due to the nature of the case. However, CPSO says the victim is safe and receiving proper care.

