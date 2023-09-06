Monroe City and Ascent Health host de-escalation training for rec center workers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe temporarily closed down its community centers Wednesday morning.

City employees and a health nonprofit organization in Monroe held a special kind of training for staff members from each rec center location.

The city and Ascent Health hosted a crisis de-escalation training session beginning at 9 a.m. for rec center workers at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center. Staff members and supervisors from each community center gained the tools needed to manage tough situations that are unique to their rec center location among visitors - to keep a safe and positive environment.

Presenters of the training included Ascent Health’s program director Haylee Middleton, executive director Curtis Eberts, and clinical director Sylver Malta.

Malta said it’s important to know how to de-escalate situations when people come into a heightened state.

“So, whether you’re at a recreational center or at a school or in a place of business, people are going to come in, and things that have happened in their day that day can cause them to become outside of what their normal response would be,” said Malta. “And so, we want to make sure that people have the tools to be able to de-escalate when those situations arise.”

During the training, rec center workers learned ways to remain calm whenever they de-escalate a situation, different phrases to use, and different ways to present themselves to make people feel safe to where they can come to a recovery spot. Trainers said the two main goals of de-escalation are coming to a recovery spot and safety.

City officials said they typically have other multiple training sessions throughout the year at the community centers - covering topics on suicide prevention, safety, and internal culture.

The city released its rec center workers to resume normal hours around 11 a.m. at their separate locations.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.