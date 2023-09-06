Marking 70 Years: Worst Storms since 1953

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE is celebrating 70 years of service to the ArkLaMiss. Covering major weather events has been one of our top responsibilities since going on air on September 27, 1953.

While many of you remember the 2016 flood, there have been many additional impactful storms that changed the area.

During the last 70 years, Northeast Louisiana has seen everything from flooding, hail, tornadoes, snow, sleet and of course, heat.

1971: An EF-5 tornado began in Delhi and tracked into Mississippi. 10 people were killed.

1989: A storm produced hail the size of baseballs, causing damage and cutting power to thousands.

1991: 20 inches of rain fell over 2 months causing colossal flooding

Do you remember a weather event that KNOE has covered? Share pictures here.

