KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Steamy Today With Strong to Severe Storms Possible

Happy Wednesday! Isolated to possibly scattered thundershowers are possible this afternoon and early evening far ahead of a cold front to our northwest. Some storms could become strong to severe. Gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall are the main threats. Stay weather aware in case a warning is issued for your area. The heat remains a concern across the ArkLaMiss. Highs top out in the mid to upper 90s. Some locations could hit that 100 degree mark. Regardless, feels-like temperatures will likely exceed 105 degrees. The rest of the night is fairly quiet, with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday is a mostly sunny and steamy day. Afternoon highs climb into the upper 90s, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible.

The cold front stalls over the area Friday, keeping rain chances around into Saturday. Once the frontal system sags southward, it ushers in cooler and drier air. Highs rebound into the lower 90s over the weekend into early next week.

