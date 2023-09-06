Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned

FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by...
FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by Centralia High School football players after they took a knee and prayed with him on the field after the team's game against Bremerton on Oct. 16, 2015, in Bremerton, Wash. Years after Kennedy left the football team over objections to his post-game praying on the field, he has returned to the gridiron thanks to a Supreme Court decision, and his first game back is Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Meegan M. Reid/Kitsap Sun via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A high school football coach in Washington state who won his job back after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field resigned Wednesday after just one game back.

Assistant Bremerton High School coach Joe Kennedy made the announcement on his website, citing several reasons, including that he needed to care for an ailing family member out of state. He had been living full-time in Florida before the football season started last Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
West Monroe High School head football coach placed on administrative leave
Fatal Fire
Two dead after Monroe house fire
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant roundup alongside numerous other law...
Nearly 1,000 pills & 26 pounds of other drugs seized in Ouachita Parish
A Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office investigation has resulted in numerous arrest warrants.
Franklin Parish narcotics investigation results in 28 arrest warrants
2023 Warrant Roundup in Ouachita Parish
Ouachita Parish authorities net close to 90 arrests during warrant roundup

Latest News

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
4 asphalt company employees killed on way to job site in Labor Day crash
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
Air quality impacted by wildfires in Canada. Schools in Northeastern U.S. forced to dismiss due...
Schools dismiss early, teach online as blast of heat hits northeastern US
Air quality impacted by wildfires in Canada. Schools in Northeastern U.S. forced to dismiss due...
Oppressive heat forces kids from schools, wildfires force new evacuations