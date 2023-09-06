Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Flame tailgating not allowed at LSU this weekend

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a news release from LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend’s LSU Football home opener.

As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal’s order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday.

In order to best accommodate fans, LSU Athletics encourages all who plan to tailgate this weekend to seek alternative catering options. A list of LSU Athletics’ restaurant and grocery partners can be found here. Additionally, participation in events inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and turn-key tailgating options provided by Revelry can help fans tailgate safely and comfortably.

To read more about the state burn ban, visit the state Fire Marshal’s website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
West Monroe High School head football coach placed on administrative leave
Fatal Fire
Two dead after Monroe house fire
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant roundup alongside numerous other law...
Nearly 1,000 pills & 26 pounds of other drugs seized in Ouachita Parish
2023 Warrant Roundup in Ouachita Parish
Ouachita Parish authorities net close to 90 arrests during warrant roundup
A Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office investigation has resulted in numerous arrest warrants.
Franklin Parish narcotics investigation results in 28 arrest warrants

Latest News

Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place, the state fire...
Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place
Officials with the City of Winnsboro have hired the city’s first female interim fire chief this...
Winnsboro officials hire their first female interim fire chief
KNOE's 70th Anniversary special will be airing on September 27, 2023.
Marking 70 Years: Worst Storms since 1953
The city of Winnsboro officials hired the first female interim fire chief this month. She has...
First Winnsboro Female Interim Fire Chief