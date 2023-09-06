Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into river

In this photo provided by Elizabeth Wilkins is Leo the cat in Juneau, Alaska, on Aug. 31, 2023....
In this photo provided by Elizabeth Wilkins is Leo the cat in Juneau, Alaska, on Aug. 31, 2023. Elizabeth Wilkins and her partner Tom Schwartz were reunited with Leo 26 days after their home collapsed Aug. 5, 2023, into the swollen Mendenhall River in Juneau, Alaska. (Elizabeth Wilkins via AP)(AP)
By Georgina Fernandez and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A pair of Alaska teachers needed good news after they lost nearly all their possessions when their house collapsed into a river swollen by a glacial outburst flood and their cat went missing.

“He’s not afraid of bears, but he is respectful of them,” owner Elizabeth Wilkins said. “He is definitely scared of big birds.”

When Leo went missing, Wilkins said she had faith her cat would be fine.

On Aug. 5, the house Wilkins and her partner Tom Schwartz were renting crumbled into the Mendenhall River in a record-breaking flood.

The pair was on vacation in Oregon at the time and had arranged to have a friend come by to take care of Leo.

According to Wilkins, a neighbor told that friend they saw Leo run off just after the house collapsed.

When she returned from Oregon, Leo still hadn’t come out of the nearby woods. But Wilkins said she never lost hope, returning every night to the site where their house once stood to leave food for her cat.

“I think what’s hard about this was that there was no house for him to come back to, so that was what made finding him really challenging,” Wilkins said.

Finally, 26 days after the flood, a neighbor posted a picture of Leo on their community Facebook page.

“I just started walking down the street calling for him, and he just ran out and was like, ‘Oh hey, here I am, you know, like, where have you been?’” Wilkins said.

She said Leo looked to be in good health and only lost a little bit of weight.

“That first night, he ate like four cans of tuna. Then he went outside and killed a mouse,” Wilkins said.

She said it is amazing to have Leo back, though he currently is staying with a friend while they look for another place to live.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
West Monroe High School head football coach placed on administrative leave
Fatal Fire
Two dead after Monroe house fire
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant roundup alongside numerous other law...
Nearly 1,000 pills & 26 pounds of other drugs seized in Ouachita Parish
A Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office investigation has resulted in numerous arrest warrants.
Franklin Parish narcotics investigation results in 28 arrest warrants
2023 Warrant Roundup in Ouachita Parish
Ouachita Parish authorities net close to 90 arrests during warrant roundup

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president
Book is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles.
Monterey man accused of cruelty to and indecent behavior with juveniles
FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A...
The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt