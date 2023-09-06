Annual United Way breakfast celebrates another year of serving community

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The United Way of Northeast Louisiana kicked off its annual fundraising campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Louisiana Delta Community College’s Advanced Technology Center.

The event included giveaways sponsored by Mid South Extrusion and a breakfast provided to all attendees by Chick-fil-A of Monroe and West Monroe.

The campaign kickoff honored Pacesetter companies and debuted new campaign material. Those who attended were inspired to “live united.”

“It was an honor to share about these outstanding companies called ‘Pacesetters’ - they’re companies who choose to run in advance of the normal campaign and set the pace for other workplaces across the region,” said Mark Kent Anderson, campaign chair for United Way of NELA. “All four of the pacesetters had an employee increase of 14% or more. These workplaces prove that we have employees and a business community that truly care about making a difference across the region.”

The following companies were honored as Pacesetters:

Century Next Bank - raised $12,857

Community Financial Insurance Center - raised $15,022

Monroe Chamber of Commerce - raised $4,608

Ouachita Parish Assessor’s Office - raised $8,820

United Way of NELA President Jan Durden said the organization is inspired by the local people who make lasting impacts on those all around.

“Wednesday’s event was an exciting time to come together, honor our volunteers and Pacesetter companies, and share the mission and vision United Way has for this community,” said Durden. “At United Way, we’re driven by local people who want to make a lasting impact on our community. We hope this event inspires as many as possible to get involved.”

To get involved with United Way NELA through a workplace campaign, visit https://unitedwaynela.org/workplace.

