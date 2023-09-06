Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Annual United Way breakfast celebrates another year of serving community

The United Way of Northeast Louisiana kicked off its annual fundraising campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at LDCC's Advanced Technology Center.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The United Way of Northeast Louisiana kicked off its annual fundraising campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Louisiana Delta Community College’s Advanced Technology Center.

The event included giveaways sponsored by Mid South Extrusion and a breakfast provided to all attendees by Chick-fil-A of Monroe and West Monroe.

The campaign kickoff honored Pacesetter companies and debuted new campaign material. Those who attended were inspired to “live united.”

“It was an honor to share about these outstanding companies called ‘Pacesetters’ - they’re companies who choose to run in advance of the normal campaign and set the pace for other workplaces across the region,” said Mark Kent Anderson, campaign chair for United Way of NELA. “All four of the pacesetters had an employee increase of 14% or more. These workplaces prove that we have employees and a business community that truly care about making a difference across the region.”

The following companies were honored as Pacesetters:

  • Century Next Bank - raised $12,857
  • Community Financial Insurance Center - raised $15,022
  • Monroe Chamber of Commerce - raised $4,608
  • Ouachita Parish Assessor’s Office - raised $8,820

United Way of NELA President Jan Durden said the organization is inspired by the local people who make lasting impacts on those all around.

“Wednesday’s event was an exciting time to come together, honor our volunteers and Pacesetter companies, and share the mission and vision United Way has for this community,” said Durden. “At United Way, we’re driven by local people who want to make a lasting impact on our community. We hope this event inspires as many as possible to get involved.”

To get involved with United Way NELA through a workplace campaign, visit https://unitedwaynela.org/workplace.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School Football Field
West Monroe High School head football coach placed on administrative leave
Fatal Fire
Two dead after Monroe house fire
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant roundup alongside numerous other law...
Nearly 1,000 pills & 26 pounds of other drugs seized in Ouachita Parish
A Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office investigation has resulted in numerous arrest warrants.
Franklin Parish narcotics investigation results in 28 arrest warrants
2023 Warrant Roundup in Ouachita Parish
Ouachita Parish authorities net close to 90 arrests during warrant roundup

Latest News

“It was an honor to share about these outstanding companies called ‘Pacesetters’ - they’re...
Annual breakfast celebrates another year of serving community
Lincoln Parish Park is listed in the top 10 parks in Louisiana to help with mental health.
Lincoln Parish Park listed as top 10 park in Louisiana to help with mental health
Winnsboro residents are looking forward to seeing new businesses in the downtown district.
Winnsboro Main Street Renewing Downtown District
Updates and renovations for Kiroli Park are expected to be completed by mid-October, just in...
Kiroli Park expected to soon reopen for community enjoyment