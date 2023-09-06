2 Cars 2 Winners: McQueen Family!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Over 40 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe felt like an eternity to the McQueen Family. Scout McQueen was born about two months early, weighing just one pound and 13 ounces.

Derek McQueen is a minister with Celebrate Recovery and Kayla McQueen is a leader there. They see miracles performed every day - and are so thankful their child is one of them.

“How can something this small make it? But God had different plans, but that NICU team was absolutely amazing,” says Derek McQueen, Scout’s father.

Scout’s progress is a welcome sight for his parents Derek and Kayla. When Kayla got an ultrasound at 31 weeks, she says Scout only measured about 25 weeks. She spent a few days in the hospital monitoring Scout’s growth and was able to go home.

“The same week, that Friday, two days later, we went in and my placenta started to go backward so the umbilical cord would hit my placenta and then it would go and then it would stop and then it would go and then it would stop, and that’s when she said we can keep three or four more weeks. If it starts to flow backward, though, we have to take him because he would get unoxidized blood,” explains Kayla McQueen. “12 hours later it had started to flow backward, and so she walked in and said we’re having a baby now, today.”

Scout came into the world two months early through an emergency c-section.

“It’s so much fear and uncertainty. We’re coming off of two miscarriages and then we’re hit with this, blindsided, you know a pound 13 ounces,” says Derek.

Being born prematurely comes with various health concerns.

“His temperature was a main concern, his sugar levels were a main concern, so they took him back, I got to see him for a second then to the room we went,” explains Kayla.

Scout spent 47 days in the NICU at St. Francis.

“There is no way we could have gotten through this without the love and compassion of that team,” says Kayla.

Scout’s parents say the St. Francis NICU offers so much more than just healthcare.

“It’s love. They’re not just going in there punching a time clock. They love what they do, and they love those babies up there. You feel so much comfort when you walk up in that NICU,” says Derek.

Kayla says the NICU team’s exceptional gentleness and compassion for them gave her hope for her baby.

“There was not one day, though, that I doubted that he was not coming home. There’s not one day, and it was because the NICU gave us a lot of peace and hope,” says Kayla.

At about 17 pounds now, Scout is flourishing. It’s something the McQueens attribute not only to their strong faith but to the entire NICU staff at St. Francis.

