West Monroe’s Garvin placed on administrative leave

Offensive coordinator Kevin Davis named acting head coach
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe head coach Todd Garvin has been placed on administrative leave “until further notice” after another player was admitted to the hospital for heat exhaustion. This is the fourth Rebel to suffer from a heat related issue this season. Offensive coordinator Kevin Davis has been named acting head coach.

