Vicksburg police searching for first-degree murder suspect in drive by shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - Vicksburg Police Department is searching for Perrion Johnson, 17, of Vicksburg. Johnson is wanted for first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

VPD asks if anyone knows the whereabouts of Johnson, contact CRIMESTOPPERS at (602)-3553-TIPS or the Vicksburg Police Department at (601)-636-2511.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.