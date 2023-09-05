Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Vicksburg police searching for first-degree murder suspect in drive by shooting

Vicksburg Police Department is searching for Perrion Johnson, 17, of Vicksburg. Johnson is...
Vicksburg Police Department is searching for Perrion Johnson, 17, of Vicksburg. Johnson is wanted for first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.(Source: Vicksburg Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - Vicksburg Police Department is searching for Perrion Johnson, 17, of Vicksburg. Johnson is wanted for first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

VPD asks if anyone knows the whereabouts of Johnson, contact CRIMESTOPPERS at (602)-3553-TIPS or the Vicksburg Police Department at (601)-636-2511.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UnitedHealthcare notifying Louisiana customers of data security breach
UnitedHealthcare notifying Louisiana customers of data security breach
Vidalia man sent unsolicited pictures to victim, arrested for cyberstalking, obscenity
Vidalia man sent unsolicited pictures to victim, arrested for cyberstalking, obscenity
The Town of Ferriday is experiencing a water emergency, according to officials.
Ferriday residents left without water on Labor Day
Fatal Crash generic image
Fiery crash near Jackson St. in Monroe leaves one dead
Updates and renovations for Kiroli Park are expected to be completed by mid-October, just in...
Kiroli Park expected to soon reopen for community enjoyment

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
La. to receive $73 million to install EV charging stations throughout state
Maple Heights shooting
TIGER ISLAND FIRE UPDATE: Voluntary evacuations remain in some areas
APSO searching for escapees from DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport
Lane closure generic
Road work causes lane closures on Hwy 165 in Bastrop
Meet Cairo! He's a baby mountain lion at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.
Zoo Buddy: Mountain Lions!