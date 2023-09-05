Vicksburg police searching for first-degree murder suspect in drive by shooting
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - Vicksburg Police Department is searching for Perrion Johnson, 17, of Vicksburg. Johnson is wanted for first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
VPD asks if anyone knows the whereabouts of Johnson, contact CRIMESTOPPERS at (602)-3553-TIPS or the Vicksburg Police Department at (601)-636-2511.
