Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop for all flights, FAA says

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday,...
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that a nationwide ground stop was issued for all United Airlines flights, citing an equipment outage.

United requested that all flights be held until 2 p.m. ET, according to the FAA notice.

A representative for the airline told CNN that they were experiencing a “systemwide technology issue.” All flights currently in the air are going to their destinations as planned, the spokesperson said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UnitedHealthcare notifying Louisiana customers of data security breach
UnitedHealthcare notifying Louisiana customers of data security breach
Vidalia man sent unsolicited pictures to victim, arrested for cyberstalking, obscenity
Vidalia man sent unsolicited pictures to victim, arrested for cyberstalking, obscenity
The Town of Ferriday is experiencing a water emergency, according to officials.
Ferriday residents left without water on Labor Day
Fatal Crash generic image
Fiery crash near Jackson St. in Monroe leaves one dead
Updates and renovations for Kiroli Park are expected to be completed by mid-October, just in...
Kiroli Park expected to soon reopen for community enjoyment

Latest News

One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House,...
Mark Meadows pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case and waives right to arraignment
FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015....
US takes step to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
Summit Utilities Arkansas will soon resume their normal collections.
Summit Utilities Arkansas soon to resume normal collections