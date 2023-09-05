Two dead after Monroe house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire in Monroe that left two men dead.

On Sunday, September 3, before 4 a.m. the Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to a house fire located on the twentieth block of Burton Drive, according to SFM. The firefights found one body in the dining room of the home and the second body in the back room.

According to authorities, the victims are believed to be a 43-year-old and a 39-year-old, who were frequent visitors of the home.

Deputies determined that the fire began in a bedroom. They have been unable to rule out if unsafe smoking practices contributed to the cause of the fire.

None of the smoke alarms inside the home worked.

