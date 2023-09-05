Advertise
The Town of Ferriday is without water

Residents in the town of Ferriday have lost water due to a water pump malfunction.
By Sophia Ridley
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents of Ferriday woke up this Labor Day to no water. One water pump went down on Saturday and another on Sunday morning.

Karen Trevillion is a resident of Ferriday and likens the conditions of the water and its maintenance to that of a third-world country. She said that the community deserves to know what’s going on and that they deserve better.

“Give us the answers we deserve. What’s going on down there? I think we deserve that. We pay our bills, we pay our taxes. I mean come on,” said Trevillion.

Mayor Rydell Turner says that unfortunately, these things happen and that they’ve been flushing the water system to help water conditions. He encourages anyone who is in need of drinking water to reach out to the local sheriff’s department.

