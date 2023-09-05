Summit Utilities Arkansas soon to resume normal collections
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - Starting on Friday, Sept. 15, Summit says it will charge late fees and disconnect customers who do not pay their bills.
The Arkansas Public Service Commission allowed a suspension of late fees last November due to a high number of customer complaints. It happened after the company took over Centerpoint Energy accounts.
If you have a past-due balance, Summit says it can offer up to an 18-month repayment plan.
