Summit Utilities Arkansas soon to resume normal collections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - Starting on Friday, Sept. 15, Summit says it will charge late fees and disconnect customers who do not pay their bills.

The Arkansas Public Service Commission allowed a suspension of late fees last November due to a high number of customer complaints. It happened after the company took over Centerpoint Energy accounts.

If you have a past-due balance, Summit says it can offer up to an 18-month repayment plan.

