Summit Utilities Arkansas soon to resume normal collections

Starting on Friday, Sept. 15, Summit Utilities says it will charge late fees and disconnect customers who do not pay their bills.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - Starting on Friday, Sept. 15, Summit says it will charge late fees and disconnect customers who do not pay their bills.

The Arkansas Public Service Commission allowed a suspension of late fees last November due to a high number of customer complaints. It happened after the company took over Centerpoint Energy accounts.

If you have a past-due balance, Summit says it can offer up to an 18-month repayment plan.

