Road work causes lane closures on Hwy 165 in Bastrop

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - US Hwy 165 in Bastrop is undergoing major road work which leads to daily lane closures.

Officials say the road work is expected to last four to eight weeks as crews are lowering manhole covers in preparation for the roadway to be resurfaced. Daily lane closures will change frequently during this time. Officials ask that drivers be cautious while going through the construction zone.

The zone runs from the courthouse square to the Highway Department on Hwy 165.

