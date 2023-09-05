Advertise
Rare, spotless giraffe gets a special name

Brights Zoo in Greene County believes the giraffe is the only spotless giraffe in the world in...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (CNN) – She’s cute. She’s rare – and now she has a name.

Kipekee is the only known spotless giraffe in the world, and her name means “unique” in Swahili.

Bright Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, told the “Today” show almost 40,000 people voted to help name the 5-week-old.

Zoo director David Bright said some guests told staff they like the name Kipekee because it’s easier for kids to say.

Coming in second place is a word in Swahili that means “she is most beautiful.”

Bright Zoo said the last recorded case of a spotless giraffe was in Tokyo in 1972.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

