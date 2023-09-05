Ouachita Parish authorities net close to 90 arrests during warrant roundup

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office teamed up with additional law enforcement agencies throughout the parish to conduct a two-day warrant roundup at the end of Aug. 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: Nearly 1,000 pills & 26 pounds of other drugs seized in Ouachita Parish

The warrant roundup resulted in 88 drug and firearm arrests, according to the sheriff’s office. Some of the drugs included fentanyl pills, ecstasy pills, and cocaine. In 2022, authorities netted 85 arrest warrants during a similar sweep.

RELATED CONTENT: Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish

Sheriff Jay Russell says out of the 88 arrests this year, there were 56 probable cause arrests.

“In other words, the law enforcement professionals in this parish went above and beyond in what they were doing,” said Russell. “So, they started looking for other things once they went and served these warrants.”

On last year’s roundup, law enforcement agencies made nine arrests on non-drug related charges. During the recent roundup, authorities went up on 14 firearm arrests. The sheriff’s office writes that of the 14 arrests, three of them were related to stolen guns.

Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan says not to leave your guns in your vehicle at night and to take that extra step by putting the guns in your house when you return home for the night.

Nine other law enforcement agencies joined OPSO for the roundup.

“There’s no way to... put the emphasis on this - how important it was to get these individuals off the street,” said Russell.

Find more details on how much more drugs were seized during these recent arrests.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.