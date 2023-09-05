Advertise
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide that occurred at Baptist Medical Center around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

An individual who was believed to be visiting a patient entered the hospital and shot the patient, then went into another hospital room and shot themself.

The shooter is dead, but the patient is in critical but stable condition, according to the Department of Public Safety.

No other details were released about the incident which is now an ongoing investigation.

