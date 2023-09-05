Nearly 1,000 pills & 26 pounds of other drugs seized in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant roundup on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Aug. 31, resulting in 88 total arrests and the seizure of numerous firearms and drugs.

OPSO says 14 guns were seized, three of which were stolen. One body armor vest was also seized.

The following drugs were seized, according to OPSO:

Marijuana - 11,593 grams (approximately 25.6 lbs)

Xanax - 505 pills

Fentanyl - 47 pills

Ecstasy - 330 pills

Hydrocodone - 12 pills

Clonazepam - 1 pill

Powder fentanyl - 2 grams

Cocaine - 31.3 grams

Methamphetamine - 25 grams

The following law enforcement agencies participated in the roundup:

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Monroe Police Department

West Monroe Police Department

Metro Narcotics

Louisiana National Guard Drug Task Force (Air Wing)

Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office

U.S. Marshal’s Office

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Narcotics

La. Department of Probation and Parole

