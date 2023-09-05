Nearly 1,000 pills & 26 pounds of other drugs seized in Ouachita Parish
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant roundup on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Aug. 31, resulting in 88 total arrests and the seizure of numerous firearms and drugs.
OPSO says 14 guns were seized, three of which were stolen. One body armor vest was also seized.
The following drugs were seized, according to OPSO:
- Marijuana - 11,593 grams (approximately 25.6 lbs)
- Xanax - 505 pills
- Fentanyl - 47 pills
- Ecstasy - 330 pills
- Hydrocodone - 12 pills
- Clonazepam - 1 pill
- Powder fentanyl - 2 grams
- Cocaine - 31.3 grams
- Methamphetamine - 25 grams
The following law enforcement agencies participated in the roundup:
- Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Monroe Police Department
- West Monroe Police Department
- Metro Narcotics
- Louisiana National Guard Drug Task Force (Air Wing)
- Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office
- U.S. Marshal’s Office
- Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)
- Louisiana State Police Bureau of Narcotics
- La. Department of Probation and Parole
WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.