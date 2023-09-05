Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Nearly 1,000 pills & 26 pounds of other drugs seized in Ouachita Parish

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant roundup alongside numerous other law...
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant roundup alongside numerous other law enforcement agencies.(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey and Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant roundup on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Aug. 31, resulting in 88 total arrests and the seizure of numerous firearms and drugs.

OPSO says 14 guns were seized, three of which were stolen. One body armor vest was also seized.

The following drugs were seized, according to OPSO:

  • Marijuana - 11,593 grams (approximately 25.6 lbs)
  • Xanax - 505 pills
  • Fentanyl - 47 pills
  • Ecstasy - 330 pills
  • Hydrocodone - 12 pills
  • Clonazepam - 1 pill
  • Powder fentanyl - 2 grams
  • Cocaine - 31.3 grams
  • Methamphetamine - 25 grams

The following law enforcement agencies participated in the roundup:

  • Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Monroe Police Department
  • West Monroe Police Department
  • Metro Narcotics
  • Louisiana National Guard Drug Task Force (Air Wing)
  • Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office
  • U.S. Marshal’s Office
  • Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)
  • Louisiana State Police Bureau of Narcotics
  • La. Department of Probation and Parole
Caption

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UnitedHealthcare notifying Louisiana customers of data security breach
UnitedHealthcare notifying Louisiana customers of data security breach
Vidalia man sent unsolicited pictures to victim, arrested for cyberstalking, obscenity
Vidalia man sent unsolicited pictures to victim, arrested for cyberstalking, obscenity
The Town of Ferriday is experiencing a water emergency, according to officials.
Ferriday residents left without water on Labor Day
Fatal Crash generic image
Fiery crash near Jackson St. in Monroe leaves one dead
Updates and renovations for Kiroli Park are expected to be completed by mid-October, just in...
Kiroli Park expected to soon reopen for community enjoyment

Latest News

Summit Utilities Arkansas will soon resume their normal collections.
Summit Utilities Arkansas soon to resume normal collections
Summit Utilities Arkansas will soon resume their normal collections.
Summit Utilities resuming normal collections
Lane closure generic
Road work causes lane closures on Hwy 165 in Bastrop
Officials say the road work is expected to last four to eight weeks as crews are lowering...
Road work causes lane closures on Hwy. 165 in Bastrop