Lincoln Parish Park listed as top 10 park in Louisiana to help with mental health

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A study by Leafwell reveals the top 10 best parks in Louisiana to help with people’s mental health, and Lincoln Parish Park has made the list.

The study analyzed over 28,000 TripAdvisor reviews to help determine which parks had the most mentions associated with positive mental health. The study says the park had an 89% positivity rating. The most commonly associated words were “beautiful”, “relaxing”, and “quiet.”

Here’s the Top 10 best parks in Louisiana list:

1. Fairview-Riverside State Park: Madisonville, La. - 121% positivity rating

2. Crescent Park: New Orleans, La. - 115% positivity rating

3. Rip Van Winkle Gardens: New Iberia, La. - 105% positivity rating

4. Oscar Dunn Park: New Orleans, La. - 104% positivity rating

5. Prien Lake Park: Lake Charles, La. - 103% positivity rating

6. Camp Salmen Nature Park: Slidell, La. - 100% positivity rating

7. Lake Claiborne State Park: Homer, La.- 94% positivity rating

8. Riverfront Plaza: Baton Rouge, La. - 91% positivity rating

9. Lincoln Parish Park: Ruston, La. - 89% positivity rating

10. Palmetto Island State Park: Abbeville, La. - 88% positivity rating

