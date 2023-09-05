Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Kroger clerk shoots banned customer after altercation, Memphis police say

Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a Kroger gas station in Memphis.
Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a Kroger gas station in Memphis.(action news 5)
By Lydian Kennin, Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS (WMC/Gray News) - A man with an alleged history of harassing employees and customers at an East Memphis Kroger gas station has sustained life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot by a gas station clerk.

Memphis police responded to the Kroger Fuel Station at 8:49 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, the 35-year-old victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the accused shooter was working as a clerk inside the gas station Monday morning.

The clerk told police that the victim was banned from the store because of his history of aggression toward her, other store employees, and customers.

She said she told the victim he wasn’t supposed to be in the store and asked him to leave.

One witness allegedly saw the victim throwing items at the clerk before the shooting. Another witness reportedly tried to separate the two before the clerk opened fire.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UnitedHealthcare notifying Louisiana customers of data security breach
UnitedHealthcare notifying Louisiana customers of data security breach
West Monroe High School Football Field
West Monroe High School head football coach placed on administrative leave
Vidalia man sent unsolicited pictures to victim, arrested for cyberstalking, obscenity
Vidalia man sent unsolicited pictures to victim, arrested for cyberstalking, obscenity
Fatal Crash generic image
Fiery crash near Jackson St. in Monroe leaves one dead
The Town of Ferriday is experiencing a water emergency, according to officials.
Ferriday residents left without water on Labor Day

Latest News

28 arrest warrants have been issued involving 19 people.
Franklin Parish Narcotics Investigation Results in 28 Arrest Warrants
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire in Monroe that left two men dead.
2 Dead in House Fire
2023 Warrant Roundup in Ouachita Parish
Ouachita Parish authorities net close to 90 arrests during warrant roundup
Ouachita Parish authorities net close to 90 arrests during warrant roundup
Ouachita Parish authorities net close to 90 arrests during warrant roundup