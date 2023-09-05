Advertise
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Hot & Humid With Rain Chances Through the Week

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The weather system that pushed through the ArkLaMiss on Monday brought much-needed rain to the region. We have another chance of thundershowers this afternoon. The rain will be hit and miss in coverage. Be sure to grab the rain gear, just in case! In other news, we cannot forget about the heat. A Heat Advisory goes into effect today for locations south and west of Union County. Highs will be in the 90s, but feels-like temperatures could reach near or slightly above 105 degrees for some. Remember to stay cool and hydrated! Expect another warmer-than-average night as lows fall into the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday is a mostly sunny and blazing hot day. Afternoon temperatures max out in the upper 90s. Some locations could hit the 100-degree mark. A stray shower or thunderstorm is also possible. Rain chances stick with us through the workweek into the first half of the weekend. By Friday, temperatures start to trend “cooler”.

