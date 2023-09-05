KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Hot & Humid With Rain Chances Into the Weekend

It was a warm and humid day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures in the low to mid 90s and feels like conditions in the 100s. And more of this heat and humidity is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Tonight will stay warm and humid with temperatures down into the mid 70s. By Wednesday, temperatures will reach into the upper 90s with feels like conditions in the 100s. This will be repeated into Thursday, with some relief from humidity into Friday and the weekend. Limited rain chances will be around into the start of the weekend as well.

Tonight, it will be warm and humid, with temperatures down to the mid 70s. It will be a mostly clear sky with light wind as well.

Wednesday will be a hot and humid day. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s. Feels like conditions will be in the 100s. It will be mostly sunny as well. There will be an isolated chance for showers as well.

Thursday will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s. Feels like conditions will be in the 100s. It will be mostly sunny and there will be a chance for an isolated showers or two.

Friday will be a warm day, with temperatures in the mid 90s. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a limited chance for showers.

Saturday will be a warm, seasonal day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Sunday will be another warm, seasonal weather day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. There will be less humidity. It will be mostly sunny.

Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonal for the ArkLaMiss for this time of year. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Tuesday will be a warm day with isolated showers possible. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.