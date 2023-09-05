KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Hot & Humid With Rain Chances Through the Week

The weather system that pushed through the ArkLaMiss on Labor Day Monday brought some much-needed rain to the region. We have another chance of thundershowers this afternoon. The rain will be hit and miss so you may go through the day dry.Grab the rain gear just in case! In other news, we cannot forget about the heat. A Heat Advisory goes into effect today for locations south and west of Union parish. Highs are expected to top out in the low to upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures could reach near or slightly above 105 degrees for some. Remember to stay cool and hydrated! We have another warmer than average night amongst us as lows fall into the low to mid 70s. Wednesday is a mostly sunny and blazing hot day. Afternoon temperatures max out in the upper 90s. Some locations could hit the 100 degree mark. A stray shower or thunderstorm is also possible.

Rain chances are sticking with us through the workweek into the first half of the weekend. The rain will be followed by relatively cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.

