Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Monday Night Forecast: More Rain Possible This Week, Temperatures Expected to Rise

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Many locations across the ArkLaMiss picked up some much-needed rain this afternoon! We have had many extended stretches of hot and dry weather throughout this summer and we have really needed this rain. Hopefully, we will see more rain this week to help relieve our ongoing drought conditions. You can find rainfall totals from today below.

Rainfall Totals in the ArkLaMiss 9/4/2023
Rainfall Totals in the ArkLaMiss 9/4/2023(Max)

Tonight: Rain showers will be possible early, followed by gradual clearing during the overnight hours. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30% before midnight.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies are anticipated. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the mid-upper 90s. Chance of rain 40%.

Wednesday: More sunshine is expected as rain chances decrease. A stray shower or two will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out on either side of 100ºF. Chance of rain 20%.

Thursday: Abundant sunshine is expected across the ArkLaMiss. A stray shower or two will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out on either side of 100ºF. Chance of rain 20%.

Friday: More sunshine is expected. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon as rain chances will slightly increase. High temperatures will rise into the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A few showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. High temperatures will be cooler, only reaching the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures will top out in the low-mid 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Fiery crash near Jackson St. in Monroe leaves one dead
UnitedHealthcare notifying Louisiana customers of data security breach
UnitedHealthcare notifying Louisiana customers of data security breach
Vidalia man sent unsolicited pictures to victim, arrested for cyberstalking, obscenity
Vidalia man sent unsolicited pictures to victim, arrested for cyberstalking, obscenity
An attorney claims his client was brutally beaten in a ‘torture warehouse’ that some members of...
I-TEAM: Attorney alleges client brutally beaten in BRPD ‘torture warehouse’
Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School in Louisiana during a sporting event...
‘Makes no sense’: 16-year-old student shot, killed during high school football game

Latest News

KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon