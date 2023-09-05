KNOE Monday Night Forecast: More Rain Possible This Week, Temperatures Expected to Rise

Many locations across the ArkLaMiss picked up some much-needed rain this afternoon! We have had many extended stretches of hot and dry weather throughout this summer and we have really needed this rain. Hopefully, we will see more rain this week to help relieve our ongoing drought conditions. You can find rainfall totals from today below.

Rainfall Totals in the ArkLaMiss 9/4/2023 (Max)

Tonight: Rain showers will be possible early, followed by gradual clearing during the overnight hours. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30% before midnight.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies are anticipated. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the mid-upper 90s. Chance of rain 40%.

Wednesday: More sunshine is expected as rain chances decrease. A stray shower or two will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out on either side of 100ºF. Chance of rain 20%.

Thursday: Abundant sunshine is expected across the ArkLaMiss. A stray shower or two will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out on either side of 100ºF. Chance of rain 20%.

Friday: More sunshine is expected. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon as rain chances will slightly increase. High temperatures will rise into the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A few showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. High temperatures will be cooler, only reaching the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures will top out in the low-mid 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.