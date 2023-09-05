Advertise
Franklin Parish narcotics investigation results in 28 arrest warrants

A Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office investigation has resulted in numerous arrest warrants.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - An investigation led by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office has resulted in 28 arrest warrants on 19 different people.

FPSO issued the warrants on Tuesday, Sept. 5, after several months of narcotics investigations. 12 people were arrested on Sept. 5. Several others contacted the sheriff’s office and are expected to be arrested in the days to come.

The charges of the arrests include the distribution of synthetic cannabinoids, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and various prescription medications. Bonds range from $15,000 to $75,000.

Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb says FPSO works diligently to keep drugs off the streets and out of the hands of children.

“Our narcotics division continues to do excellent work,” Cobb says. “They go above and beyond with great focus on disrupting narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish and surrounding communities.”

The names of those already arrested and those with remaining warrants have not yet been released. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

